Digital Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.03533354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

