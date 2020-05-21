Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $54.63 on Major Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $54.63 or 0.00601571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $740,005.24 and approximately $14.82 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,545 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

