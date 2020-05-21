DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,627,578 tokens.

The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

