DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,752 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after buying an additional 124,806 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

