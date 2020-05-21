Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on DIN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

DIN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. 891,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,235. The company has a market cap of $669.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

