Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Up 12.2% in May

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 35,810,000 shares. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 37.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

