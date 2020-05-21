Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.74. 109,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,642 shares of company stock worth $67,081,105 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 58.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after buying an additional 6,051,597 shares during the period. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth about $163,591,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth about $158,068,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.