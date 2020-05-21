Dogecoin Trading Down 2.1% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc and Bittrex. Dogecoin has a market cap of $312.22 million and $199.44 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00468830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006351 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,654,300,809 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Fatbtc, Robinhood, Bleutrade, Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, Ovis, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, QBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia, FreiExchange, BitFlip, Kraken, C-Patex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Novaexchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Bits Blockchain, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Upbit, Coindeal, Indodax, CoinEgg, cfinex, Tux Exchange, Koineks, Exmo, Crex24, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTrade.im, Bittylicious, Bitbns, SouthXchange, BCEX, Bit-Z, YoBit, CoinEx, Coinbe, Gate.io, Coinsquare and Tripe Dice Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

