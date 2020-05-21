Dollar General (DG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Dollar General has set its FY 2020

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DG opened at $178.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $118.26 and a 1-year high of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.87.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

