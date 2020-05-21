Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.