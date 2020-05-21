Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP reduced its position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,240 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP owned about 0.47% of Domo worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domo by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,297. Domo Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $685.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOMO. ValuEngine cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

