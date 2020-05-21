Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Dorian LPG by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 488,567 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPG stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 532,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,538. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPG. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

