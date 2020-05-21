Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PLOW opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.77. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

