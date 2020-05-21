Dragon Option Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $5,570.87 and $6,217.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.02123390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00090301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00178283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,920,732 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.