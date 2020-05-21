DREP (DREP) Hits Market Cap of $4.98 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One DREP token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $587,369.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.68 or 0.02111999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

