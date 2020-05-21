Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.15.

Shares of DPM traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 580,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,438. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$203.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$39,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,700. Also, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$62,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,739.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $738,072.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

