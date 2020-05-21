DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

