Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 75,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $448.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

