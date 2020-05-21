e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 895,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,170 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

