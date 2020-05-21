ECC (ECC) Trading Down 38.8% This Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. ECC has a market cap of $2.96 million and $154.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027659 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000998 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029792 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,105.16 or 1.00259788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000602 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000583 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

