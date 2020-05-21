Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,136,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,709,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ecolab by 43.5% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.01. The stock had a trading volume of 48,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,844 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

