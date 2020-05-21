Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 414,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 118,289 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 100,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

