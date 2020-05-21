Edge (DADI) Market Cap Achieves $3.10 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Edge token can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Edge has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $141.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.03463025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, KuCoin, HitBTC, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.