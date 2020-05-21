Effect.AI (EFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $2,206.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

