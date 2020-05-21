eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 295,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 876.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,447. The company has a market cap of $314.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

