Einsteinium Price Up 4.4% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $1.87 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00470866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007342 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003159 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,803,668 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

