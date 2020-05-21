ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.02128153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00178765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

