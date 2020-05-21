Electra (ECA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,250.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Electra has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $1,250.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electra has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,542,649,827 coins and its circulating supply is 28,675,493,274 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation.

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

