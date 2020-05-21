Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,947 shares of company stock worth $24,794,759. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after buying an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,489,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

