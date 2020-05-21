Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 226,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE EARN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 36.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EARN shares. TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

