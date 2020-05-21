Elrond 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.68 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.02105779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00176967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,241,369,185 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.