Elysian Price Tops $0.0007 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $65,259.06 and approximately $574,248.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.03529185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011126 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars.

