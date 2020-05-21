Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

News articles about Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Emblem earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Emblem’s score:

Get Emblem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMBF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40. Emblem has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.