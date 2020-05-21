Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $16,168,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,823 shares of company stock valued at $14,607,361. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

