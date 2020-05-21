Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.09. 109,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,512. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.