Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 153,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.23. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

