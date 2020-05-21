Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0028 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinall, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $606,504.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00803998 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032056 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00199943 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4,790.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, DEx.top, IDEX, BitForex, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bittrex, Coinall, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

