Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €7.90 ($9.19) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €7.51 ($8.73).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

