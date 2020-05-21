Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $128,768.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,614 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 380,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,757. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

