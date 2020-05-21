Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) is RR Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 743,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises about 16.7% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $38,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,179,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,190,616. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

