EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Update

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 858,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 268,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280,919 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

