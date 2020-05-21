Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 14,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866,131 shares of company stock valued at $98,843,479. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. 8,418,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.