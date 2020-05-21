Envion Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Envion token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Envion has a total market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Envion has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Envion Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

