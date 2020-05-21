EOS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $2.50 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00027205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, TOPBTC, Koinex and Zebpay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,019,521,281 coins and its circulating supply is 932,821,270 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, Mercatox, OEX, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Kuna, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, BitMart, Fatbtc, Hotbit, DragonEX, Bitbns, BigONE, OKEx, Coinrail, Tidebit, Neraex, DigiFinex, QBTC, Exmo, Vebitcoin, EXX, Binance, Livecoin, Koinex, Gate.io, C2CX, RightBTC, ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, BCEX, Coindeal, Kraken, Rfinex, Coinbe, DOBI trade, Exrates, BitFlip, Zebpay, CoinTiger, COSS, IDCM, Instant Bitex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bibox, LBank, Liqui, WazirX, ABCC, Ovis, CoinEx, CPDAX, HitBTC, Poloniex, TOPBTC, Kucoin, YoBit, Bitfinex, Coinone, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, Cryptomate, Tidex, Bithumb and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.