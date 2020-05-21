EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One EOSDT token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011102 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $8,223.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.02125505 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00089762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00180099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. EOSDT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

