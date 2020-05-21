EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 9.7% in May

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,053. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,938 shares of company stock worth $7,948,219. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,446,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after acquiring an additional 347,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

