Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold Cp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold Cp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

NASDAQ:EQX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. 34,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,267. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 791.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,930,000 after buying an additional 10,759,270 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter worth approximately $23,855,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter worth $23,178,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,578,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,545 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,302,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 628,274 shares during the period.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

