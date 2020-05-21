Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Seabridge Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Seabridge Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.89. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 39,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

