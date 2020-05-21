Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,633,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

