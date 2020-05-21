Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 21st (CF, CPXGF, MNRL, SWCH, SYIEY, TAC, TAK, TARO, TCPC, TCX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 21st:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

